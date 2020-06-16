Pau Rodríguez’s work mixes animals and races in a pre-war environment

With the project, the artist won the prestigious Ciutat de Palma award

For lovers of motorsports and reading comics, the artist Pau Rodríguez brings good news: Curtiss Hill, a comic inspired by the races of the 1930s with animals as protagonists.

This piece was presented several months ago and, only with the project, Pau won the Ciutat de Palma award, given by the Palma de Mallorca City Council, one of the most important awards in the country in its comics section.

Curtiss Hill is the continuation of The Atlas & Axis Saga, which was the first in this curious series. As in the previous one, in this case the author wanted to mix animals and races because it is his specialty.

The new comic is about racing in the 1930s, in the pre-war environment caused by the Great Depression, although Pau Rodríguez himself states that there will be “great animal adventures for all audiences”.

The plot focuses on the rivalry between two drivers, Curtiss Hill and Rowlf Zeichner, in the framework of the most dangerous car races of the 1930s, some with such curious names as the Grand Prix Hot Dog or the 500 Mile Scapula.

Curtis is a pilot whose maxim is sportsmanship, a true gentleman on the track. Rather, Rowlf Zeichner seeks to win at any price and would even resort to cheating if necessary.

However, as the saying goes, appearances are deceiving. This is when the photojournalist Maugène Berk appears, independent and feminist, and then she discovers that not everything is gold that glitters in relation to Hill.

It turns out that Curtiss is a millionaire because he is dedicated to the trafficking of arms, drugs and alcohol; For his part, Rowlf tries to win by all means because he wants to save the cats from the fearsome ‘pit bulls’ – in allusion to fascism.

Along the way other characters appear – like Dino Canino, who is the engineer of Curtiss Hill – and many unexpected turns. The publication of the work, after a successful ‘crowdfunding’ campaign, is expected later this year.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard