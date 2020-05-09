Comedian Tom Segura teases wrestling fans

On the podcast, Your Mom’s House, comedian Tom Segura gave co-host Christina Pazsitzky her thoughts on wrestling fans as the two discussed the issue of professional wrestling.

“Many boys love wrestling” “I think wrestling is for lads of m ***** but a lot of people like it. They are the most stupid, and I think you are an idiot if you think, ‘Hey man, it’s not false!’ It’s false, and you’re an idiot. They are not real fights, they are just stunt people. And the fact is, people say, ‘Man, did you see The Undertaker ?! ‘It’s pathetic, you’re a pathetic person«.

Pazsitzky then spoke about having to go to a live wrestling event once and admitted it was fun.

Segura replied:

“Yes, so are the Special Olympics, it’s kind of fun, but it’s not a real competition.”

Returning to the fans, Segura continued:

“They are completely behind schedule.” “If you’re over 11 years old and you think, ‘Did you see SmackDown last night ?!’ … This is what the wrestling ads should look like: ‘WWE: This is for retards.’ That should be your label for wrestling. It is not a real sport. «

Fighters reactions

Obviously, this did not please wrestling fans, and even provoked reactions from King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

Corbin replied:

“What a bunch of [emoji de popó]».

What a pile of 💩 https://t.co/PAW7PdprSC – THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 8, 2020

Ziggler took the time to write something more extensive about what Segura said and offered to discuss wrestling at some point in the future.

Hi Tom, I’m a big fan of yours and Christina P for years. I am a former college wrestler turned pro wrestler and a lifelong wrestling fanatic. I have been with WWE for 15 years and we are the epitome of sports entertainment. There are villains, heroes, gravediggers, superheroes and everything in between for kids and adults from all walks of life. “We are just like any TV show, movie, or even podcast, except that our risks are much more real (except for Tom Cruise hanging outside the Elon Musk spacecraft). I am extremely proud of the incredible work that the fighters continue to do every day and I am satisfied with our product (generally). I’ll assume this is a comical segment of someone having fun. If not, I’m always ready to discuss the business of professional wrestling anytime, anywhere. “

quick shoutout to @tomsegura & @ChristinaP pic.twitter.com/pL6bwtetEB – Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 8, 2020

Segura replied to Ziggler to go to his podcast.

Come on over! https://t.co/BulyegTylz – Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) May 8, 2020

