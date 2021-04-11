A comeback that is worth the virtual salvation of Granada

04/11/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

The grenade recovered from the European defeat by going back at José Zorrilla (1-2), adding 3 points that give him virtual permanence against a Valladolid fighter to whom valuable points escape again to escape the descent.

VLL

GRA

VLL

Masip; Janko (Nacho Martínez, 84 ‘), Bruno, Javi Sánchez (Miguel Rubio, 46’), Olaza; Orellana, Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa (Hervías, 64 ‘); Guardiola (Marcos André, 71 ‘), Kodro (Weissman, 84’).

GRA

Rui Silva; Foulquier, Vallejo, Germán, Quini; Gonalons (Suárez, 64 ‘), Yan Eteki (Herrera, 46’); Machís, Fede Vico (Montoro, 54 ‘), Puertas; Jorge Molina (Victor Diaz, 85 ‘)

Goals

1-0, M. 41 Orellana (P); 1-1, M. 77 Jorge Molina; 1-2, M. 84 Quini.

Referee

Carlos del Cerro Grande (Madrid Committee)

Incidents

AT: Janko (62 ‘), Alcaraz (62’), Masip (63 ‘), Bruno (69’) / Vallejo (35 ‘), Suárez (67’)

The set of Diego Martinez, with seven changes compared to the starting eleven that faced the Manchester United, went to the game very intense, with three occasions in the first 9 minutes that only Masip, in the line of his great game against Barça at the Camp Nou, prevented them from becoming the first goal of the game. With the energy with which they started the game, little did it seem that on Thursday they had had a demanding European clash against the ‘Red Devils’.

But over time, Granada was diluted, in part thanks to a brave Valladolid that took over the ball and began to put the Andalusian team in trouble. Despite their dominance, the lack of depth prevented the Pucelano team from finishing their offensive actions on goal. Stuck in attack, it wasn’t until 5 minutes before the break that Vallejo, who was late to a split ball, knocked down Kodro within the area and allowed Orellana move the marker. The Chilean did not miss the gift of the Real Madrid youth squad to transform the penalty by deceiving Rui Silva and scoring the first goal of the game.

The pucela, aware of what was being played and without intention of losing points worked like those that escaped in Barcelona, ​​continued intense and supportive in defense, pressing as a team and having the sentence in a great shot to the boat soon from Kodro after a precise center of Boiled that crashed into the crossbar.

But the sentence did not come and, in football, the topics are still valid. When you forgive, you usually pay for it. And knowing this and in the absence of the sentencing goal, the players of Sergio Gonzalez Fear began to enter their bodies, which the Nasrids took advantage of to climb lines and threaten more and more from the hand of Machís and of Jorge Molina.

And the insistence paid off. In minute 77, Jorge Molina first finished off a cross from the right of Foulquier to surpass a Masip sold and raise the tie. And with Valladolid groggy, Quini (85 ‘) released the final blow with an unappealable whiplash from outside the area that gave Granada three points, virtual permanence and sank a Valladolid that deflated like a balloon and lost a golden opportunity to escape relegation.