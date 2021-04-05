A colossal solar storm hit the Earth in 1582

They did not know that it was a massive solar storm and they did not know the connection between solar storms and Northern Lights. that hit the Earth on March 8, 1582 and was comparable to those of 1909 and 1989 but, for us, the inhabitants of today, it helps us to predict future solar activity.

But, if the Northern Lights are mainly seen at high latitudes on Earth (and not normally at lower latitudes, such as Portugal), how did you see one? It turns out that one of the things a powerful solar storm can do is this: it can make the Northern Lights appear closer to Earth’s equator.

Will it be repeated? When?

Experts say we should expect at least one super solar storm like this for a century. “It may be a once-in-a-century occurrence and ‘you can expect one or two in the 21st century,” experts say.

If a similar solar storm struck our modern world, it would cause billions of euros in damage and render power grids around the world unusable, so we must be as prepared as possible.

The team hopes to use this data to develop better prediction models, specifically when NASA plans a lunar mission again in 2024.