A colossal cosmic jellyfish emits strange radio signals

03/29/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Astronomers at the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Perth (Australia) have detected strange radio emissions 340 million light-years from Earth that take the form of a gigantic cosmic jellyfish, complete with head and tentacles.

The apparent jellyfish is 1.2 million light years wide (one light year equals about 9.5 billion kilometers) and is found in a cluster of galaxies called Abell 2877, located in the constellation Phoenix, where they live. 71 stars.

The most surprising thing about this finding is that the cosmic jellyfish only emits at the lowest radio frequencies and that it is undetectable at higher frequencies, so it can only be seen with low-frequency radio telescopes.

The surprising design of this radio wave spectrum, and the fact that it is in the constellation Phoenix, practically invisible from the Earth’s northern hemisphere, prevents most radio telescopes from being able to observe it.

Astronomers have called this cosmic phenomenon USS Jellyfish (jellyfish), referring to the acronym USS to a universal serial interface protocol, due to its frequency spectrum.

Plasma emissions

Plasma emissionsThe astronomers’ hypothesis is that this cosmic jellyfish was formed as a result of plasma emissions made by a group of supermassive black holes about two billion years ago.

That plasma faded and remained hidden and inactive until recently, the massive jellyfish was reignited and illuminated, allowing astronomers to see it for the first time.

Another novelty is that USS Jellyfish bears no resemblance to other previously discovered jellyfish-shaped galaxies.

In the last decades, several spiral galaxies with a shape similar to that of jellyfish have been discovered: they cross the sky just as these marine animals do, endowed with long tentacles composed of gas and young stars.

Research published in 2016 established that jellyfish galaxies would form in collisions of galaxy clusters, but USS Jellyfish has notable differences that make it unique.

While the jellyfish galaxies known so far pass through the hot gas of a cluster that creates their tentacles, USS Jellyfish is not only much larger, but apparently formed by the interaction between intergalactic gas and electrons.

In this video, you can see and hear how radio waves form the huge cosmic jellyfish.

Hot gas discs

Hot gas discsThe process, according to the simulations carried out in this research, began when the group of supermassive black holes from which the SAA Jellyfish came formed disks of hot gas around them, throwing large jets of material into the galaxy cluster they inhabited.

These large jets contained electrons that rotated around magnetic fields at a speed close to that of light, thus emitting radio waves.

These initially vigorous electrons lost energy and faded, until a gentle wave of hot gas swept through the cluster and reactivated the electrons and their emissions at lower frequencies.

As astronomers explain in a statement, this radio jellyfish has a kind of world record. “No other extragalactic emission like this has been observed to disappear so quickly,” they note.

“It’s an invisible source for most of the radio telescopes we’ve been using for the past 40 years,” says Melanie Johnston-Hollitt, an astrophysicist at Curtin University in Perth, Australia.

Two galaxies involved

Two galaxies involvedTorrance Hodgson, another of the authors of this research, discovered the USS Jellyfish while analyzing data from the Murchison Widefield Array, a radio telescope complex located in Australia that detects low-frequency radio waves.

These radio waves are more than a meter long and correspond to photons (particles of light), with the lowest energies.

Surprisingly, the USS Jellyfish is about 30 times brighter at 87.5 megahertz, a frequency similar to that of an FM radio station, than at 185.5 MHz.

Astronomers consider that two galaxies in the Abell 2877 cluster, each containing supermassive black holes at their center, are strongly implicated in the birth of USS Jellyfish, since their radiation coincides with that recorded in the cosmic jellyfish.

Reference

ReferenceUltra-steep-spectrum Radio «Jellyfish» Uncovered in A2877. Torrance Hodgson et al. The Astrophysical Journal, Volume 909, Number 2. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/abe384

Top photo: low-frequency radio waves (red, orange, yellow, white) outline a huge ‘jellyfish’, 1.2 million light years in diameter, in the Abell 2877 galaxy cluster, the center of which emits X-rays (magenta). Credit: Torrance Hodgson, Icrar / Curtin University