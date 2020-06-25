(Army of colombia)

A 13-year-old indigenous girl was allegedly raped by a group of eight soldiers who were patrolling in the territory of the Embera Chamí community., in western Colombia, as denounced by authorities this Wednesday.

The assault on the minor occurred last Sunday, said the indigenous governor Juan de Dios Queragama, from the reservation (jurisdiction) embera Gito Do Kabu, in the department of Risaralda.

The victim was « kidnapped and sexually abused, » the leader said in a statement.

In an interview with ., Queragama specified that the girl « was alone, picking guava » near a military camp when the soldiers « picked her up and held her all night. »

The army and the government expressed their condemnation for this attack that occurs a week after the Congress will approve a constitutional reform to impose life imprisonment on rapists and murderers of children and adolescents under the age of 14.

The norm has not yet been promulgated by President Iván Duque.

The military command released the group of 30 soldiers who were in the area and left the investigation in the hands of the prosecution, according to Luis Ospina, commander of the Fifth Division of the Army.

Ospina indicated that the entire group of uniformed men was concentrated in an official facility where they were interrogated.

The delegate for Citizen Security of the prosecution, Carmen Torres assured that the alleged perpetrators were identified after “25 interviews were conducted with people who may have had knowledge of the occurrence of this sexual act”.

« They correspond to eight members of the national army, » he told journalists in Bogotá.

For his part, President Duque reaffirmed that he will not tolerate abuses by the official forces, which throughout the armed conflict have faced scandals for human rights violations by some of its members, including extrajudicial executions.

« We do not tolerate any type of abuse of minors, much less when it involves uniformed persons ”in“ mean acts such as the one denounced (…) against the indigenous girlDuque emphasized on Twitter.

In a later statement, he added that, should the soldiers be found guilty, he agrees to life imprisonment with them.

Ancestral authorities have not specified if the girl was attacked within the protection of her community, although they asked that the aggressors first go through indigenous justice – recognized in Colombia – before they are brought to court.

According to data from the forensic agency, in 2019 more than 22,000 minors under the age of 18 were victims of sexual crimes and 708 of homicide.

