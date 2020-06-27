Calderón de la Barca says that life is an illusion, a fiction, a dream. And that dream has been clung to by the Miami footballer Aleja Sánchez, who, at the hands of Wingmen Sports, has just signed a contract to play this season for the renowned Club Deportivo Femarguín, from Gran Canaria.

María Alejandra Sánchez, originally from Bogotá, Colombia, at 25 years old has just made the leap to Europe, after spending 13 seasons playing soccer in Miami.

« My goal is to bring this team to the first division and help in its development, » said Aleja. “I always hope for the best for me and if a big one arrives it would be fine. But I am here to give my best, to play the sport I love and have the best possible experience on this spectacular island. ”

Wingmen Sports is a Miami-based sports consultancy specializing in soccer that, in addition to placing players in Europe, has brought in several scouts to recruit players in the Capital of the Sun.

« First it was my brother, who was playing in Colombia as a professional, who contacted Marcos Ruano, CEO of Wingmen Sports, and this brought him to play at the Villa de Santa Brígida club, » Sánchez said. « Then I sent a video to Marcos, who in turn sent it to different clubs until Fernanguin decided to hire me, thus entering the European system. »

And is that Aleja is a player who at first glance attracts attention for her quality and intensity in the game, being that footballer that everyone wants to have on their team.

« Central defense game, but the team wants me not only as central, but as lateral and as containment, » he said. « My main strengths are my good vision of the game, which is very vocal, aggressive and competitive. Although I am left-handed, I do well with both legs. ”

The Miami footballer does not hide her hope of representing her country of birth internationally.

« If the Colombian team calls me, I’d be delighted. I would like to go, if we qualify, to the 2023 World Cup, ”said Aleja. « At 15 years old I was called up for the U-20 team, but I couldn’t go to school and at 17 years old I was in the process of joining the United States team, being part of the Region III team, an injury prevented me from arriving , but it was a nice experience ”.

Aleja Sánchez has had a long career in women’s football in the Capital del Sol, mainly in Doral where she gave her first passes and where she studied until High School.

« At the age of four I came to Miami and at about 12 years old, I started with the Doral Soccer Club, which later became AC Milan, before moving to the Kendall Soccer Club, and then ending up at the Pinecrest Premier, » Aleja said. .

« I played my first year of University with Barry University and then I went to play FIU, where I also finished my degree in Business Administration and Marketing, » he added.

Currently María Alejandra is living in Las Palmas, near the Beach and she is delighted, because according to her words, after signing with Fermarguín Spar, she has everything.

« I feel very well. The team opened my arms in an incredible way, I get along very well with all the girls and I am very grateful, ”she said. “I feel very fortunate to come to such a quality team. I am also teaching English and thank God I have everything I need, home, food, work and soccer.

And although dreams are dreams, they seem to already be a reality.

