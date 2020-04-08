Indiana collector discards part of cars from his garage

Among them, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS and a Ferrari F430 with less than 500 kilometers

All money will go to families affected by Covid-19

Who was going to tell us that buying a supercar would one day be an altruistic activity, but that is the case. An Indiana car collector has released a battery of models with the promise that it will allocate all the benefits to businesses and families affected by the coronavirus, which at the moment has already left more than 12,000 fatalities in the North American country.

Shortly after announcing this initiative, it has already sold a Porsche 911 GT3 with 13,200 kilometers on the odometer. Also on the list are a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and a 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider, both with just 420 kilometers. Other models are a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette and a 1967 Corvette with 62,000 kilometers, a 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo and a second Ferrari F430.

The protagonist of this story is the family behind the Ash Crest Collection, who is curious about all kinds of sports as long as they are expensive and fast. His garage includes European models like the Ferrari LaFerrari and the McLaren P1, American creations like the Ford GT and delicatessen from Japan like the Nissan R33 GT-R.

But now the moment is exceptional. In fact, experts warn that the United States has not yet surpassed the peak of the pandemic and some calculations suggest that its mortality figures will far exceed those that are registered in European countries such as Italy or Spain. Hence, this family has wanted to contribute their grain of sand and raise funds for the cause.

“We see a lot of pain and suffering in our community from Covid-19. We have been fortunate and privileged to have the necessary resources to weather this catastrophe, but many people do not have them,” they have written on social networks.

“We believe that our cars can serve a greater purpose right now, so we intend to sell a portion of our collection and donate 100% of the money we receive to local businesses and families who have suffered from the consequences of the Covid crisis. -19 at Fort Mayne and Northwest Indiana. ”

“We want to clarify that we don’t need to sell these cars, we want to do it. Keep that in mind when you make an offer and remember that you are supporting the people who are having a hard time right now.” If you want to present an offer, you can contact them by direct message or write an email.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.