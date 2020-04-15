         A collector gets several prototypes of the 2014 Apple Watch, a year before its launch

Like any other hardware company, Apple creates various prototypes of its products. What happens to them once they launch? An Italian collector seems to have some answers, as it has recently been done with various prototypes of Apple Watch. The devices would be from 2014, a year before the official launch and are somewhat damaged.

Prototypes of Apple Watch with a “logo” of the Death Star

Speaking to Vice, Giulio Zompetti claimed to have bought the half-dozen prototypes recently. His idea is to repair them and put them up for sale. This type of devices usually have different software versions than the official ones. They often have some security features disabled.

This makes them valuable in the eyes of hackers and researchers, since it is easier to access, learn and see them. how to penetrate the security of a normal device. Zompetti’s plan is to sell them for thousands of dollars, after having obtained them from electronic recycling facilities. The devices are broken, as can be seen in the photos, but the collector hopes to be able to repair them.

Vice has been able to verify that the serial numbers, the QR codes and the “logo” of the Death Star seem to indicate that they are authentic. This logo is common in Apple product prototypes, as seen in the past. These devices appear to have been manufactured a year before the final launch, in April 2015.

One of the things that attract the attention of these devices is the hardware seems very close to the final version. The most important components can be seen in the images: battery, chip, internal buttons, heart sensor and aluminum chassis. Which shows that Apple works with almost definitive designs long before its official launch.

Images | Giulio Zompetti.

