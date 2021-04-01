A collective notebook collects the reflections of twenty journalists after a year of pandemic

The SINC agency of the FECYT and the Spanish Association for Scientific Communication have presented the notebook today Lessons from a year of pandemic journalism, which collects the conclusions of the cycle of online debates held throughout the months of January and February between a score of journalists and communication managers who have covered the health crisis informatively.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the declaration of a covid-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), SINC and the AECC include in this publication the problems that information professionals have faced during this year , as well as the solutions found.

The four debates have been collected and can be seen on the YouTube channel of the SINC agency.

From uncertainty to mental health

The management of the uncertainty and the disinformation caused by noise and polarization; the relationship with expert sources; the organization of newsrooms, the job collaborative between journalists from different sections and specialized or the occupational health These are some of the topics analyzed in the document based on the ideas presented in the debates.

The debates had the participation of 16 communication professionals organized in four sessions, moderated by four editors from the SINC agency, and distributed according to their specialization in national generalist media, local and regional media, audiovisual media and innovative media.

The editors of the SINC agency Verónica Fuentes, Eva Rodríguez, Adeline Marcos and Pampa García Molina have participated in the writing of this notebook of conclusions; together with members of the AECC board of directors: Antonio Calvo, Ángela Bernardo, Elena Lázaro, Rocío Benavente and Gema Revuelta.

