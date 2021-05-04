a collection of short stories and a fantasy saga in five volumes

“I’m full of fiction” said the prestigious British screenwriter in the announcement published exclusively by ‘The Guardian’ of the contract has signed with the Bloomsbury publishing house, famous for the original publication of the saga of ‘Harry Potter’. At 67 years old and permanently retired from the world of comics, Moore has shown with his monumental ‘Jerusalem’ (and his first screenplay for the cinema) that he still has things to tell.

According to ‘The Guardian’, the contract that the author of ‘Watchmen’ has signed with Bloomsbury is for a substantial six-figure, and will lead him to publish two works with them, starting with ‘Illuminations’, which will hit stores in the fall of 2022. It is a collection of short stories with varied themes, ranging from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to theory physico-philosophical of Boltzmann’s brain, a self-conscious hypothetical entity.

According to Bloomsbury, this collection of stories is “dazzlingly original and bursting with energy.” The publisher states that it is “a selection of seductive and exquisitely crafted tales that reveal all the power of imagination and magic. “More ambitious and perhaps more personal still is, however, the other work that this contract covers.

‘Long London’: five volumes of an alternative London

‘Long London’ will arrive in 2024, and in the same way that ‘Jerusalem’ entered Northampton (Moore’s hometown) seen through the very personal prism of its author, it portrays London. We will visit the city from the 1949 version that knew the story to a version “beyond our knowledge,” according to Bloomsbury. The publisher speaks of “a tour de force of magic and history.”

Moore himself has made reference to this new literary perspective that opens before him stating that “I could not be happier with the new home I have found in Bloomsbury: an almost legendary independent publisher with a spectacular catalog and a fierce commitment to expansion. of the empire of the word “. Y he concludes with a prediction: “I have a feeling this will be a very productive partnership.”