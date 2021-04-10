A Cold War military investigation to understand the thaw

Apr 10, 2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

55 years ago an expedition of the army of USA deployed in Greenland he drilled more than a kilometer and a half deep to collect sediment and analyze the history of the area.

A military mission located in Camp Century in full Cold War whose main objective was to hide more than 600 nuclear missiles under the ice very close to the territory of the extinct Soviet Union.

The military mission dressed as a scientific expedition so as not to arouse suspicions in the enemy troops, and although it failed in its main objective, the armament, it managed to drill down to those 4560 feet deep to studying the terrain of Greenland in an attempt to understand the Earth’s ice ages.

That was then the main objective, going unnoticed by the scientists in charge of that mission a small layer of dirt accumulated under the core of the ice. A material that was not known to be unique at the time and that disappeared at the bottom of a freezer until, in 2017, and accidentally, it was rediscovered in the University of Vermont (UVM).

The cinematic twist of the story made that before it fell into the hands of the UVM professor Andrew Christ In 2019, the frozen material will go through various freezers in the University of Buffalo (United States) in the 1970s and traveled to the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) in the 90s, where he was hidden for almost three decades.

The routine review carried out by Professor Christ allowed him to find in that 1966 sample a world full of twigs and leaves that demonstrated how in that area of ​​Greenland there had been, not too many hundreds of years ago, a huge boreal forest.

An expanse of trees as large as all of Alaska that would be located where today there is an immense ice cap.

After that discovery, in 2019, Professor Andrew Christ and an international team of 14 scientists led by Paul Bierman, a professor in the Department of Geology at the University of Vermont, Joerg Schaefer, professor at Columbia University, and Dorthe Dahl-Jensen, professor from the University of Copenhagen, began to re-study what was found in that freezer.

Unique fossils and sediments that showed how Greenland would have been ice-free for the past hundreds of thousands of years.

Finding a material like that in good condition is rare or not at all common since “ice sheets generally pulverize and destroy everything in their path, but what we discovered were delicate, perfectly preserved plant structures,” says Professor Christ.

Hundreds of thousands of years which for you and me is an incredible amount of time, but not for science,

They are fossils, but it seems they died yesterday. It’s a time capsule of life in Greenland that we couldn’t find anywhere else, ”says Andrew Christ.

Where does the melting ice go?

The international investigation that started with that Cold War discovery shows how the deep ice of the military base of Camp Century it melted in the “recent geological past” and at least once in the last million years.

This base, which is located about 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole, 120 kilometers from the nearest coast, was full of vegetation, with moss, trees and lichens, but as indicated by the collected sediments.

Thanks to this discovery, science will be able to end up predicting where, if the temperature of the earth continues to rise, the melted ice sheet of Greenland will end up.

According to records from 2019, the ice sheet of Greenland lost 600 billion tons in those twelve months as a consequence of “increased temperature and exceptional atmospheric circulation patterns,” as a study published in The Cryosphere.

The second worst record in the area after 2012.

With this new finding, and to discover where that ice would go, time has played in favor of science since the technological evolution of the last fifty years has allowed the use of a series of analytical techniques that did not exist when the material was collected.

The history of some landscapes that we walk on today lives captured under huge layers of ice.

The problem will come when these disappear, and contrary to what we might previously imagine, Greenland is really sensitive to global warming.

In that sense, University of Vermont professor Paul Bierman, points out that, although “Greenland may seem far away & rdquor ;, if it melts” it would pour enough water into the oceans for New York, Miami, Dhaka, to choose its city, to submerge “.

The danger of the climate emergency

The effects of climate change are noticeable in practically every corner of the planet: Rises in temperatures, extreme phenomena such as Filomena increasingly constant, migrations of species out of time and many other evidences are proof of this.

The climate emergency is a reality that must be faced in order to give the planet a more prosperous life.

The latest example of this reality is the discovery made in the frozen lands of Greenland.

The ice core in that area has notably disappeared and its incredible vulnerability to the constant increase in temperature to which we are subjecting the Earth is demonstrated.

“This is not a twenty-generation problem, this is an urgent problem for the next 50 years,” says Paul Bierman, a geoscientist at the University of Vermont and a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, and a member of the Gund Institute for the Environment.

This research, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, can help us understand what effects an increase in temperature will have, if it continues to occur, on the rest of the planet.