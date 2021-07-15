A coincidence between the wobble of the Moon and the “dramatic” rise in sea level will cause an exaggerated wave of coastal flooding in 2030, according to NASA

The coasts have been in the spotlight for some time with the view that in the future they may be flooded, referring especially to the effects of climate change. Now NASA says that the Moon will also play it to the coasts in the 2030s, with high-level flooding.

The cause they point to: the fateful coincidence between sea level rise and the lunar cycle. NASA foresees a substantial increase in flooding from high tides (high-tide flood), highlighting the risk on the US coast in particular, although it would be something globally.

A normal oscillation at a key moment

These are the conclusions after a work published in Nature Climate Change, led by members of the Scientific Team on Sea Level Change at the University of Hawaii. Considering all the known oceanic and astronomical causes of flooding, they calculate that in the mid-2030s there will be a “dramatic” rise in sea level.

Those floods will occur on occasion in large groups that will last a month, as calculated. Having focused on the United States, what you see is that there will be locations with flooding every one or two days, while the northernmost coasts, (those of Alaska, for example), will be less affected at least in another decade because geological processes in these land areas are increasing the land area.

And what does the Moon have to do with this? The lunar cycles or lunastices occur and will occur continuously, and as we remember when talking about the most powerful floating turbine in the world, the gravitational force of attraction that the Sun and the Moon exert on the Earth affects the level of the oceans, so that there is a periodic change in sea level.

In these lunastices (18.6 years each) suffers some oscillation, which according to NASA is well known (since the 18th century) and is regular. But in this case the differential point (and apparently more problematic) will be that one of its effects, that of the tides, will be combined with a particularly high sea level.

What they calculate will be given is the combination of an oscillation in the Moon’s orbit with rising sea levels. If the sea level continues to rise in the coming decades as estimated, there will be an increase in flooding on the continental coasts of the United States, Hawaii and Guam, as indicated by NASA in its statement.

Another study that warns about urban planning in coastal areas

As detailed by NASA, the effect on the tides depends on in which half of the cycle we are. In one half the high tides are lower than usual, while the low tides are somewhat higher, while in the other half the tides are amplified (the highs are higher and the lows are lower).

Right now we are precisely in the middle of the cycle that amplifies them, but they explain that we still do not see the effects that the 2030s calculate by the current sea level. Ben Hamlington, co-author of the paper and director of the Sea Level Change Scientific Team, believes that this study will be useful for plan the urbanization of these areas. Here we already saw, in this regard, that unfortunately Houston already gave us some lessons about what will happen if the productions are fulfilled.

Images | Jumpstory