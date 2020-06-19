The nuances that differentiate digital sounds from instrumental ones are almost imperceptibleMan_Half-tube / .

How would you distinguish a melody created by a machine from another played by a human orchestra? According to a study by the University of Florida, with very little success. This has been determined by José Valentino Ruiz, Patrick K. Cooper and Jalil Najeeb Muhammed, after evaluating 96 music students and 9 teachers for their particular test of cotton: guessing the origin of melodies recorded with digital sound libraries and others coming from of live musical performances, with acoustic instruments. “The results indicate a weak ability to discriminate samples from acoustic recordings,” they conclude. So much so, that they obtained better results determining the answers with a game of heads or tails.

Juan Solaguren, music editor and teacher at Musikene (the Basque Country’s Higher Music Center), usually does a similar exercise in his classes, with recordings of orchestral, chamber music, Big Band or solo instruments created with these technologies. “Each student analyzes recordings in which their instrument is present. The work consists of analyzing the timbral aspects, the dynamics and the performance techniques with which they have been recorded, to assess their fidelity with respect to acoustic instruments ”, he explains. The results they get are not much different from what the researchers at the University of Florida found. And, beware, we are not talking about profane ears, but about students from advanced music training programs. “Analyzing recordings made with digitized sounds, students know the current state of these technologies, they can assess the suitability or otherwise of their use in different artistic and work contexts, in addition to providing new elements for reflection on sound and expressive aspects of their own instruments “

Have we lost hearing or insight? Neither one nor the other. The culprits are the technologies involved in recording and generating these digital sounds, which have gained the ability to deceive us. “Currently, virtual instrument technologies, systems and musical libraries have reached a very high level of quality, on many occasions confusing trained ears,” confirms the professor. “In addition, the evolution of these technologies, as well as the products that are marketed based on them, are undergoing constant renewal.”

An example of how these advances have been concentrated in the field of musical creation is this recording of Igor Stravinsky’s The Consecration of Spring. The instruments that participate in it do not exist are sounds taken from the Vienna Symphonic Library collection.

On one hand, the continuous revolutions of the technological world in general contribute to this scenario, which allow applying these advances in the processes of creation and edition of music libraries, continually improving the quality of these sounds in a remarkable way. In addition, music technology companies have consolidated with these products a very attractive market for musicians and composers dedicated to creating music for film, television, video games, theatrical productions and audiovisual content in general. “It is important to remember that there are more and more first-rate musical groups, such as the Vienna Symphony, as well as prestigious musicians and composers such as Hans Zimmer, collaborating closely with the companies that develop these products. The improvement of these libraries from a technical point of view is exponential, “says Solaguren.

However, not all instruments are so imitable. Some, like the violin, present much more difficulty than others, such as the piano or the celesta. A violinist can produce a wide variety of timbres with his instrument. Sounds of all kinds with the bow, pizzicatos pinching the strings with their fingers … “We all recognize these timbres as sounds produced by the violin, but to be able to use them in a bookstore, they must all be recorded in all possible ways in the ones that may sound. Without all this timbral variety, we would be far from a credible representation ”, adds the teacher. The more expressive possibilities an instrument has, the more difficult it will be to imitate it in a performance.

According to the expert, the key to success is control and knowledge. “On the other hand, in order for a performance to appear to be made with a specific instrument, in addition to having all of its sounds previously recorded, it is essential to know the performance techniques, their characteristics, and the limits of that instrument.” We do not fool anyone if, by imitating a double bass, we play high notes that this instrument does not have. “Percussions, plate instruments such as the marimba or vibraphone and piano, are very well achieved,” says Solaguren, who recalls that the biggest drawback one of his students put to a library of vibraphone sounds was that the drum rolls made him they seemed “too perfect” to be true. “Normally the rolls are not so exact. Certain inaccuracies make interpretations more natural. Anyway, we are talking about very subtle perceptions among professionals ”.

The organ of Notre Dame, in ‘samples’

“Organs are complex instruments, there is no standard organ sound.” Each one has a different number of tubes, registers and other mechanical elements that make them unique instruments ”, Solaguren comments. Different companies specialized in virtual instruments have digitized many of these organs for their commercialization. “They are expensive products, but they allow you to have at your disposal famous organs such as that of the Notre Dame Cathedral or that of Saint George. I can assure you that the quality of these virtual instruments is spectacular. I think very few would distinguish them. “

This revolution of artificial sounds has found its place in the music industry and especially in the audiovisual world. From the production of albums of different genres to soundtracks in the cinema, music for TV and advertising, music for video games, theater … “In low-budget productions, between hiring three or four violinists or doing production in your home with these sounds, the cost difference is abysmal “, admits Solaguren.

Are acoustic melodies dangerous and who plays them? The professor refers to what happened in the United States when the synchronization of silent films eliminated the need to have musicians in theaters. “In one year, 70,000 musicians went into unemployment.” But he sees no reason to doubt the survival of both sides: “Music with live musicians, symphony orchestras, chamber music or recitals will continue its course, surely one different from the one we have known so far. But it is true that many musical activities such as recordings for the audiovisual medium, which until now have been carried out by real musicians, are now being carried out in professional and even domestic studios, based on these technologies. ”

What Solaguren does prescribe to soften the impact is a better understanding of the reality of the music market in the broadest sense. As much of the technological developments, as of the cultural, social, labor and even legal changes that they bring with them. “It is not that conservatories are beginning to become centers of technological research or music management, but many musicians do not know what an editorial contract is, they do not know how management entities work …”. And with the technological possibilities, more of the same. In the University of Florida study itself, this inability to distinguish one and the other sounds is celebrated as a sign of the need for training programs to go deeper into the teaching of these recording techniques to expand their job opportunities. “Knowing the technological world gives you one more element to assess what can be done.”