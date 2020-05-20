What happened in the summer of 2016 with the coach can no longer be repeated Marcelino García Toral. The Asturian was dismissed on August 11 of that same year, a few days after the league start in the First Division. Given that Villarreal had already enrolled him in the RFEF when he was playing the previous rounds of the Europa League, this deprived him of being able to sit on a bench in First and Second division despite the offers that existed.

05/19/2020

Act at 11:39

CEST

The federal regulations so far are very clear in this regard. This is stated in article 162 of the General Regulations of the RFEF where until now it says that “if the contractual link between a club and a coach, second, goalkeeping coach or coach, whatever the cause, were resolved, the latter may not act in another in the course of the season, with any other license, either as a professional or as a non-professional. “

CHANGES IN THE RFEF REGULATION

Well, this limitation will cease to be effective from this Tuesday when the CSD Board of Directors gives the green light to the amendments to the General Regulations of the RFEF that are pending since they were approved in the Assembly in June last year. So From the next 2020-2021 season for this limitation to take effect, it must be that “the new club had already played the first official match of the competition“

In other words, a day in the First and Second divisions should have already been played. Something that did not happen in the case of the Asturian at the time. Then, starting next season, all the coaches dismissed in the preseason, as has also been the case with the Almería coach last summer, will be able to sign with another club that same season as long as they have not participated in an official match.

The same article also states that “the RFEF may exceptionally authorize, after hearing the Coaches Committee, the registration of a coach by a second club the same season if the first of them is declared in bankruptcy after the signing of the contract of the mentioned coach. If such exceptional authorization occurs, the coach may register for a second club assigned to another category, and if it is the same, different group. “

.