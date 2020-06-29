It is clear that in a television live show anything can happen but what is for sure we couldn’t wait was that a reporter was going to be docked in full connection. And that is precisely what the journalist has had to suffer. Bruna Macedo, who experienced a robbery in her own skin while making a connection on CNN Brazil, the television channel where he usually works. Viewers who were watching the newscast were able to see everything that happened.

Bruna Macedo, the docked reporter

The robbery occurred at the Ponte das Bandeiras, where Macedo was located to explain how the level of the well-known Tietê river had risen, in the city of São Paulo (Brazil). The heavy torrential rains that had occurred the previous night had led to this sharp rise in flow, and that was precisely what the reporter was talking about when suddenly a hooded person approached, as we could see from the left side of the screen. This individual recreated a stabbing but this never occurred, fortunately.

Two stolen phones

The chain quickly removed the journalist’s shot to prevent the audience from seeing a live event.. Later, Rafael Colombo, host of the news program, reassured all the spectators, explaining that the reporter was perfectly well, but yes, he had suffered the theft of his two mobile phones. The thief threatened the reporter with a knife and was thus able to take away the company’s corporate mobile phone and his personal cell phone. After the moment and completely in shock, Macedo went to the CNN Brazil studios to calm down with the rest of his team.

« She is terrified », explained the journalist, who also said that the journalist was already with them and was determined to press charges against this robber, who had no qualms about going against her in full television live. In addition, the presenter of the space recognized that in the first minutes of connection He and his team had a hard time understanding what was happening. and therefore, once the connection was cut, Bruna Macedo explained that she was being robbed and it was then that action was taken to prevent it from suffering any type of damage from the robber.