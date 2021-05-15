A clue about Kirsten Dunst’s involvement in Spider-Man 3

Will we see Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home? For now, his participation in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has not been confirmed.

The actress Kirsten dunst played Mary jane watson in the three films of Spider-man from Sam raimi which were released in the years 2002, 2004 and 2007. Now there are a lot of rumors about his participation in the film of Marvel studios Spider-Man: No Way Home, although it is something that they have never confirmed, since they do not want there to be SPOILERS.

A lot of attention because the track is weak, but it can be final:

Now we have a new revelation of their participation that those involved have tried to erase, but it is already known that what appears on the Internet, hardly disappears completely. Askia Won-Ling Jacob works in the care of Hollywood stars and has participated in many productions of Marvel studios What Iron man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Askia Won-Ling Jacob was credited in IMDB as personal assistant of Kirsten dunst on Spider-Man: No Way Home, although later he deleted the information when it began to circulate on the internet.



What will the movie be about?

Although they have not confirmed the participation of Kirsten dunst on Spider-Man: No Way HomeYes, we know that some of the characters from previous sagas will return, such as Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) or Electro (Jamie Foxx), plus we’ll see Tom holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya like MJ, JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa tomei like May Parker, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Tony revolori like Flash Thompson.

The story will link to the events of Spider-man: Far From Home (2019) therefore, Peter Parker will face a complicated situation, since Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) accused him of his death and revealed his true identity to the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. Would you like to see Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson in the movie? The rest of deliveries of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney plus by following this link.