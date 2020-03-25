A new positive is confirmed by coronavirus in our football. This time it was the Girona the one that has published “that a professional player of the club has given positive in the Covid-19 detection test, after having manifested symptoms compatible with the clinical picture of the virus”. “From Girona we wish him a speedy recovery”, they added in the statement.

Remember that Girona already reported that last Friday screening tests were carried out on three people who had manifested symptoms compatible with the usual clinical picture of Covid-19. Tests confirmed a positive case of a person from the sports area and two negatives, which correspond to first team players.