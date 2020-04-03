Michele Uva, vice president of UEFA, said on Friday that his body would allow the clubs qualified for this year’s European cups to continue competing even if the dispute of their national leagues were definitively ruled out.

04/03/2020 at 12:00

CEST

EFE

Uva insisted that UEFA’s top priority is “public health”, but stressed the willingness of your body to end the season, if necessary in July and August, in an interview published this Friday by the Italian newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

He considered “an enormous achievement” the agreement reached last Wednesday with the 55 federations he represents to extend the season until this summer, if the coronavirus pandemic makes it necessary, and gave his availability for a club, if it has authorization from the government of his country, dispute the European cups even if his league ends up abandoned.

“If a championship is not played by a government decree that prevents sports activity, a club will not be able to play in Europe. If there is a possibility to train and compete, even if the league is ruled out, then a club can participate in the European cups“said Uva.

“The will of national federations and leagues is to play again. We are reasoning about this common will and not about the exceptions (abandoned leagues), “he added.

Until now, the major European leagues have been suspended and the Pro League, the Belgian championship, is seriously considering abandoning the season definitively and crowning Bruges, the first-ranked champion when the tournament was interrupted in mid-March.

Uva was proud of the agreement reached with its 55 federations and considered it a true political achievement.

“UEFA is made up of 55 federations and must take into account different points of view, both at a sports level as a sanitary. The situation in Spain is different with respect to that of Sweden or Norway. Having managed to agree with all parties and having unanimity in decisions is an enormous political achievement. UEFA achieved what the European Union could not do, “he said.

Uva also reported that UEFA will confirm the rules of Financial Fair Play, which it considers key for football, but will temporarily lower the requirements to be respected in the 2020-2021 budget.

“The Financial Fair Play allowed the system to go from losses of 1.7 billion to gains of 141 million in just eight years. It cannot be canceled, but it is necessary to take into account the problems caused by the coronavirus and momentarily adjust the regulations. We will not ask for the 2020-2021 budget as a necessary document, “he explained.

.