The future of Mauro Icardi is in abeyance, like the football season, paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Argentinian striker, author of very promising first months in Paris, has scored 20 goals in 31 appearances with PSG this season, since he arrived in the form of a loan last September. But its quantified assessment imperfectly reflects the dynamic that was its before the health crisis. Replacing Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, the striker did not leave the bench in the knockout stages of the Champions League, neither in the first leg nor in the second leg.

Juve is always on the lookout

This could weigh in his thinking, even if Icardi knows that he does not have all the cards in hand to decide his future, which remains partly conditioned by the will of PSG to keep it, or not, next season. The Parisian club is able to exercise the player’s purchase option, worth around 65 million euros, in the coming weeks, a prerequisite for signing a contract which would then be already negotiated. Paris Saint-Germain can also return the Argentine striker to his club, but that is not the trend, according to Corriere della Sera. Inter Milan’s plan is to recover cash.

Beppe Marotta would therefore rather welcome the final transfer of Mauro Icardi, who, if he wanted to return to Italy, could always turn to Juventus, his priority before committing to PSG. The Old Lady is still on the lookout. But the interist leaders have already smelled a possible entourage. Also, in order to anticipate a possible resale of the player by PSG, Inter would have inserted a special clause in the player’s contract: in the event of resale in Italy, PSG will have to pay 10 million euros more, or nearly 80 million euros in all and for everything. A sum that any other club interested in a buyout, whether Juve or another in Serie A, will certainly have to pay to hire the services of the Argentinian.