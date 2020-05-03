“What excites me about jazz is how a young genre evolves in its own language, being in contact with so many other forms, styles and traditions,” said pianist and composer John Lewis, born on May 3, 1920 and died in March 2001. John Aaron Lewis came into the world in a town outside of Chicago, although he soon moved with his mother to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he came into direct contact with music while still a child. He came to the piano via the classical route, a formation that is evident in his musical baggage and piano abilities, while jazz began to listen to him through family influence.

Along with the study of music in New Mexico, he graduated in anthropology, a discipline he decided not to pursue to undertake a musical career. During his military service he met a person who would set a course in his life: Kenny Clarke, drummer with whom he would later share the stage.

It was Clarke, another jazz classic, who urged him to move to New York after finishing his time in the army, a recommendation he took. In the Big Apple he specialized in classical piano with university studies, in addition to auditioning to play in the band of the trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, a casting that he passed to enter the New York jazz scene.

Lewis accompanied Dizzy for several years, in which he also collaborated as an arranger and forged experience on stage. After this collaboration, John continued to play with other musicians who looked more towards the future of jazz, such as Charlie Parker and Miles Davis. With the trumpeter he participated in the classic sessions of “Birth of the Cool” (1949-50), where he contributed compositions and arrangements on the classic album.

His style is praised for being one of the most melodic and rhythmic, always with a slight touch of blues, as noted by Brian Morton and Richard Cook in their Jazz Guide, when commenting on their album “Golden Striker / Jazz Abstractions” (1960). Among his influences is Bud Powell, like many of the jazz pianists in the 1940s and 1950s.

In addition to his work as a soloist, arranger, and accompanying musician, Lewis founded the iconic Modern Jazz Quartet, where musicians Kenny Clarke, Milt Jackson, Percy Heath, Connie Kay, Mickey Roker, and Albert Heath also paraded. It was in 1952 when they established the aforementioned quartet, with the classic line-up of John on piano, Milt Jackson on the vibraphone, Percy Heath on bass and Connie Kay on drums.

Before pausing with the Modern Jazz Quartet, in 1974, the ensemble visited Guadalajara on several occasions, to offer jazz concerts at the Teatro Degollado in the late sixties and early seventies (one of them on April 23, 1969, as recorded in the newspaper archive of this publishing house). On their first visit they alternated with the Brazilian musician Laurindo Almeida. The group would return in 1973, again to the same venue and with the efforts of the then Department of Fine Arts.

On Modern Jazz, Lewis stated that the quartet stimulated his desire to play together, although he relegated his solo career (to which he later returned). In the solo piano disc format, Lewis released several albums, including “Statements and Sketches for Development” (1976), “Private Concert” (1990), and “Evolution” (1999). The latter is considered a goodbye, for being a production very close to his death in which he revisits his classics in more than half a century of career. From the long discography with Modern Jazz Quartet, productions such as the double album “The Complete Last Concert”, “Django” and “Dedicated to Connie” stand out.

.