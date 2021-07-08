A class with Jero Weight management in lateral step to the left

This week we continue to work lateral steps in boxing and we are going to do it towards the left side. We remind you that the main difference between the displacements and the lateral steps is the fulcrum: in the steps there is always one foot touching the ground, in the movements there is a small jump.

We take advantage of the present time to carry out this class inspired by typical movements of the Mexican boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez.

We propose these side steps to perform after hitting or to perform them or on the dodge. Depending on which of the two options we make, we must pay maximum attention to weight management, since the weight is loaded in front or behind depending on what we have done before making the lateral step to the left.

Until next week!