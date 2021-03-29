A class with Jero Triple action and forceful blow in boxing

We resume the triple action that we have worked on on previous occasions, remembering that the key is the reaction speed in these exercises, that they combine attacks and defenses.

Once we have reviewed that triple action in boxing, we incorporate into the series a forceful blow which in this case will be the left crochet and we end up increasing the complexity with an intermediate stroke.

Important to pay attention to weight management and anchor points at the time of hitting, the deceptions that we have worked so hard in previous sessions and the position of the body in each of the executions.

Until next week!