A class with Jero Tricks and risks of the uppercut in boxing

This week we propose a work focused on the uppercut. We are going to analyze the risks, which are many, but that in favor of speed must be assumed and we take the opportunity to tell you some tricks in the execution of one of the emblematic strokes of the noble art.

We are going to practice it on the opponent’s straight, so the starting point will always be a partial dodge that we take advantage of since the upper takes that previous arrangement. We will comment on the ankle twists and above all we will place special emphasis, as is customary, on body weight management.

We will close by adding crochet and taking special care to get out of the line, since it is a risky hit, trying to minimize the danger as much as possible.

Until next week!