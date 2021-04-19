A class with Jero The short and medium distance in boxing

After two weeks dedicated to crochet, we went to work the short and medium distance in boxing. We will do it in blocks, to automate movements and weight management as we usually do and we begin with the hit to the body, to the stomach area. We will continue with the hook, emphasizing placing the weight in front.

The counter of the most frequent rival after this combination, will be the crochet, so, I threw it or we will not come out with rotary dodge to close with a forehand kickback and crochet.

It is a complex distance because as we usually say, it is the place where the bullets whistle, so we found this class interesting What did you think of it?

Until next week!