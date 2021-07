Today, to the block of displacements, we add the beating. Let’s paste the direct left, a super basic punch of boxing, moving to the left.

Very important: hitting with your feet. That is, we do not think about the fists but about the feet, which are going to move both in a small jump.

Once the technique is incorporated, we are going to ask you to pay special attention not to look like Superman and once mastered, We’ll get off the line

We hope you like it and see you next week.