A class with Jero Right crochet minimizing risks

We dedicate this class to right crochet and we do it in blocks to develop it as effectively as possible, reducing risks as much as possible.

With a shoulder movement we prepare as an introduction we execute it bending over to avoid risks to expose ourselves to the rival. To recover the position we return with the left crochet, taking into account that the important hit is the right crochet and that therefore, the one on the left should not mortgage it.

