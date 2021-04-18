A class with Jero Right crochet minimizing risk

This class is focused solely on crochet, one of the most famous blows in boxing, and specifically on the right. It is a particularly forceful blow but its execution involves many risks so we are going to develop it crouching down to avoid, as far as possible, being hit.

In order to recover position, we will resort to left crochet, but taking into account that the important blow in this case is the right crochet and therefore, the left crochet, you should not mortgage the first one.

We hope you like it and that you find it interesting.

Until next week!