We have been working on feints in boxing for many episodes because they are deception one of the most effective techniques to hit and not get hit which is the main goal of boxing.

We add the lateral step, which is quite complex, step by step exaggerating the movement to incorporate the technique and we explain that the main reason for this movement is keep hitting.

We close with a combination of blows to put the clasp to a class of the most complete.

Until next week!