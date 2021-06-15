A class with Jero El semigancho in boxing

After working the hook, this week we focus on a shot that Jero calls semi-hook, which does not mean that it is the only name to address this coup or that everyone calls it that.

We are going to do it with some trick to minimize the risks, and we practice it as a meeting hit and also as an attack, preceding it with, for example, two jabs.

It’s about a left-handed hit par excellence, which is why so many left-handed boxing trainers practice it a lot with their boxers. For this reason, we suggest you exercise as a couple and that one of the two adopts a left-handed guard.

We hope you like it.