A class with Jero Different tricks in boxing

As we said, boxing is hitting and not getting hitTherefore, we look for a way to place the greatest number of blows and avoid fitting them.

The line changes, height changes, feints they are ways to deceive or distract the opponent to arrive with harder blows. This week we see the change of lines with the crochet and then straight to the right which would be stick on the outside, to stick on the inside. In a later exercise we would try it with the feint and lastly we would vary the heights, hitting the trunk and then hitting the face.

