A class with Jero Difference between lateral steps and lateral movements in boxing

This week’s training focuses on the side step to keep hitting. It is important to clarify this because if we were not to continue attacking, another type of defensive movement would make more sense, such as the step backwards.

We start the exercise with the one-two and through the lateral step we look for the invulnerability zone and with it the angle to continue attacking the rival. During training Jero explains the fundamental difference between lateral steps and lateral movements.

We hope you like it and that you find it interesting.

Until the next class!