A class with Jero Change of heights with live shows in boxing

We are going to work with one of the simplest blows in boxing: the direct.

But being simple, we ask that it is important to pay maximum attention to the execution. The goal is to practice the change of heights, that is, we hit the body to hit up. As always, we will work in blocks to add punches. We start with the direct left to the body, important to get out of the line of scrimmage. We go up with the straight up with the same hand to close with a direct right that must be forceful.

Weight management and ankle rotation are important to achieve both the speed in the first two as the power at last.

Until next week!