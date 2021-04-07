A class with Jero Bodyweight management in boxing

This week we propose a work with the crochet and the hook to the body to become aware of the importance of body weight management in boxing.

We begin by remembering last week’s class, and executing a right crochet with the weight loaded in front, taking advantage of the fact that we have the weight loaded on the front foot, we launch the hook to the body and we will recover the weight with the left crochet.

We propose this combination of strokes so that we pay special attention to body positions, weight management and balances to execute them with the greatest precision, the greatest power and speed while being as protected as possible.

We hope you like it and that you find it useful.

Until the next class!