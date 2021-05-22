A class with Jero Attack Combinations in Boxing

This week we continue to have the uppercut as the protagonist of our training sessions, but if in the previous class we did it as a counterattack, this time we started the attack U.S.

We start with a straight and then, leaving the line and taking advantage of the dodge, we put the portente uppercut to the opponent’s face. It is basic and obvious that if we raise the opponent’s face with the uppercut, we will also raise their guard, so with the gap that it leaves below, we will continue with an attack on the body achieving a change of lines.

We add two more strokes and put together the combination to add speed based on practice.

Until next week!