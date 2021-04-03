A civil guard and two police officers from Malaga were sentenced for a false report of aggression

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) has ratified the sentence imposed by the Hearing of Malaga to a civil guard and two local policemen for falsify a report on an attack on the guard and falsely report a man as responsible for it. Thus, the appeals presented by the defendants’ defenses are rejected.

As declared proven by the Malaga Court and stated in the judgment of the Andalusian High Court, the Civil Guard patrol, made up of the accused and a colleague, was next to the fairgrounds of the municipality of Coín, where the other two defendants, as local policemen.

Thus, the victim was inside his vehicle -which had the engine turned off-, in a drunken state, and the four agents of the authority addressed him to identify him, to which he refused, insulting them. When the agents of the Local Police required him to submit to the breathalyzer test, He told them that did not.

Then, he was shackled by the convicted civil guard, who, “voluntarily, he hit the glass of the detainee’s car, injuring himself, and then pulling the pole of the uniform that he was wearing until it broke “, after which he addressed the victim” and He said: ‘This you have done to me“, all in the presence of the other three officers.

According to the sentence, the civil guard took the man to the Coín post as a detainee as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of attack on an agent of authority, resistance and disobedience, appearing that same day and, “deliberately missing the truth, stated that the arrested man had attacked him, hitting his head against his car “.

For their part, the accused Local Police officers “signed the initial appearance that gave rise to the report, corroborating the facts reported by the Civil Guard “and, later that day, they prepared a attested by an alleged crime against road safety “with equal contempt for the truth,” the resolution states.

Thus, these two local policemen “stated, being false, that the defendant had grabbed the civil guard by the neck, hitting his head against the rear window of the vehicle, injuring him. For these facts, the three were convicted as perpetrators of a crime. crime of document forgery and a crime of false reporting.

The Malaga Chamber imposed on the Civil Guard agent the penalty of three years in prison, a six-month fine with a daily fee of ten euros; that is, the payment of 1,800 euros, and special disqualification to exercise the position of agent of the authority for a period of two years, for the first offense; and a 12-month fine with a daily fee of ten euros (3,600 euros) for the second.

As for the two local policemen, each was given the penalty of two years in prison, a six-month fine with a daily fee of ten euros (1,800 euros); and special disqualification to exercise the position of agent of the authority for a period of two years, for the first offense; and the payment of a fine of 3,600 euros for the second.

According to the TSJA, the provincial court conducted a comparative credibility analysis and it gave “sufficient credit to the incriminating version, reaching the conclusion of the reality of the various alleged facts” to the agents, through an evidentiary assessment “perfectly reasonable, specific and sufficiently motivated and not devoid of objective assessment guidelines.”

The appeal ruling indicates that the version of the facts given by the accused “it’s objectively amazing; while, on the contrary, the dynamics of the head-butting against the window is perfectly congruent with self-inflicted injuries, although this self-injurious behavior would have been more to be expected by the detainee than by the agent who detained him. “

The Andalusian High Court understands that the defenses “they are not able to provide in their respective resources data or elements in fact that could reveal an arbitrary assessment of the court of first instance nor arguments to seriously question rationality of their evidentiary motivation, in terms such that they objectively demonstrate the clear error that they require “.

Thus, the Appeals Chamber understands that the evidence of the charge carried out “allowed the trial court to reach the rational conviction that the accused carried out the facts that are the subject of the accusation without a margin of reasonable doubt“, the criminal type being correct, the individualization of the sentence, rejecting, therefore, the resources in full.