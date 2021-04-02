A Civil Guard agent dies after falling from his motorcycle and hitting the guardrail in Salamanca

A Civil Guard agent ha deceased after falling off his motorcycle and hitting the guardrail in the municipality of Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca), as reported by the 1-1-2 Emergency Center of Castilla y León.

The event occurred around 5:55 p.m. this Friday at kilometer 312 of the A-62, towards Salamanca, in the municipality of Sancti-Spiritus (Salamanca), where the agent has lost control of the motorcycle and has struck against the guardrail, being seriously injured.

The 112 operations room has notified the Civil Guard of Traffic, the Local Police of Ciudad Rodrigo, and regional health emergencies, which has sent a mobile ICU.

In his Twitter account, the Civil Guard has shown his condolences on death.

Ricardo, civil guard of the Ciudad Rodrigo #Salamanca Traffic Detachment, has died after suffering an accident while taking care of everyone’s safety Our condolences to his family and friends. Sleep in Peace, Brother pic.twitter.com/R1n5KFEiDV – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 2, 2021

Sacyl staff have confirmed on the spot the agent’s death Civil Guard.