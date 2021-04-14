A City Bounce: How Hong Kong Can Move Forward

The last two years were tough globally not only because of the pandemic, but also because of the geopolitical volatility that has marked many countries and regions. In East Asia, Hong Kong’s financial hub has not been immune to these difficulties, but as life slowly returns to normal, the problems that the city has suffered for decades are rearing their heads.

The brief history of the city is well documented; Its humble industrialization in the 1970s, combined with the entrepreneurial spirit of its residents, allowed it to become a bastion of wealth at a time when the world was still economically stagnant. This was accompanied by a liberalized financial system and generous policies, and the city catapulted to the top to compete with megacities such as London and New York.

Beyond all its glitz and glamor, Hong Kong had contradictions that erupted in the 2019-2020 protests and looting. The massive protests have seriously affected Hong Kong, as they dealt a severe blow to its economy, something that has always been a source of pride, and generated feelings of pessimism in its inhabitants. Observers see social unrest as one of the deepest root factors underlying the protracted protests.

While many sectors were getting rich for decades, the economic inequality in the city became one of the highest in the world. The homeless cannot own their own homes due to the astronomical property values, and they often live in tiny apartments with expensive rents.

As a corollary, much of the land is undeveloped, so more affordable housing cannot be built. This allows landlords to extract exorbitant rents from their impoverished tenants and for real estate developers to sell homes at one of the highest average unit prices in any region in the world. In fact, much of the local economy takes advantage of these high property values, so entrepreneurial vitality and household income in the city are used to buy and accumulate real estate.

For these reasons, social discontent is high amid the overwhelming sclerosis of socioeconomic status.

In addition, innovation (that is, the momentum of modern economic growth) is lacking compared to other world-class hubs such as Shenzhen and Silicon Valley, despite the free flow of capital and talent to the city.

In a context where Hong Kong and its residents try to solve these deep-rooted problems in society, the local government tries to implement different policies to promote change. Carrie Lam, the executive director of the special administrative region, highlighted the region’s strengths in an article she recently wrote for CGTN as part of the Decision Makers series. There it demonstrated its position as a global financial center and its capacity for innovation. He also noted that the city was dedicating more resources to building poles to drive innovation in science and technology, and economic integration with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which has a combined GDP of about 1 , 7 trillion dollars and is home to 72 million people.

Carrie Lam’s text explores the forms the region’s recovery is taking, the solutions being implemented to solve its problems, and what the future holds for its inhabitants.

