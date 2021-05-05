A Citroën C15 4×4 humiliates a Jeep Grand Cherokee (+ video)

The Citroën C15 it is one of the most legendary vehicles on our roads. A car so eternal and unbreakable that Jordi Hurtado looks like a fragile old man next to him. I may be exaggerating, but the proof is the thousands and thousands of these vans that are still on the road on a daily basis. The C15 were manufactured in Vigo and were for sale for more than 20 years, until they were discontinued in 2006. One of the most unknown versions is the C15 Dangel, equipped with connectable all-wheel drive and more off-road capabilities than many serious 4x4s.

And the video that we present today is the reliable proof that you do not need an off-road vehicle with a very high level of preparation to overcome very tough stages of driving off the asphalt. Before getting into flour, I want to briefly tell you about the Citroën C15 Dangel. Dangel is a French company that even today, develops and installs 4×4 systems in PSA Group vehicles. The jobs for which they are most recognized are commercial vehicle conversions, which do not have four-wheel-drive systems from the factory.

Very few units were manufactured, and most of them will have already passed away.

However, they came to develop all-wheel drive systems for cars such as the Peugeot 205 GTI or the Citroën AX. In all cases, his production was low-volume, as the bulk of his work focused on commercial vehicles. The Citroën C15 Dangel was introduced in 1990, and began to be sold in 1991. It was only sold until 1993, when Euro1 regulations and the need to install catalysts eliminated what little space was left for the central transmission tunnel, ruining the Dangel conversion.

The exact number of units produced is unknown, but it is estimated that they do not reach a thousand. The difference with other C15s was in its all-wheel drive scheme. A pluggable system that lacked a gearbox or center differential: a pneumatic coupling activated the sending of power to the rear axle, whose differential could be optionally locked. A simple and light system, which only penalizes the van’s ground clearance by 1 cm – it was reduced to “only” 19 cm, due to the protections installed on the underside.

The 4×4 system weighed just 80 kilos, bringing the van’s weight to just 1,025 kilos.

The C15 Dangel in the video has been dubbed the RhinoC15, and is Baptiste Pitois’ right eye. This Frenchman has installed the 1.9 turbodiesel engine of the PSA Group – whose power was raised to 110 hp previously – and some off-road tires, plus a winch and snorkel on the hood. With these modifications, increased ground clearance and wading capabilities put the C15 at the level of much more extreme off-roaders. In fact, its lightness, its short gears and a bit of point inertia eliminate the need for a reducer.

It seems incredible that this C15 overcomes obstacles without disheveled that cars like a Nissan Patrol Y60 or a Toyota Land Cruiser 70 pose real challenges. The best moment of the video comes when it is the Citroën C15 that is towing a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4.7 V8, stuck in a trail through which the C15 had trotted, without breaking a sweat. A graphic testimony that makes it clear that you do not need to bring the biggest weapon to the fight, but the most appropriate weapon. If you do not believe me, do not stop watching the video that we leave on these lines.