A Chinese rocket out of control could fall to Earth this Saturday

Where will it fall?

This giant chunk of space junk it measures 30 meters long and 5 meters wide; weighs 21 metric tons. At the current rate of travel around the Earth, the rocket stage should re-enter the atmosphere sometime on May 8, but it could also be May 7 or even May 9, and possibly scatter the debris across the Pacific Ocean, unless it’s the Atlantic Ocean or Europe or Russia or Africa or somewhere else for now undetermined … it could land in an inhabited area, as was the case with debris from a previous Long March 5B rocket that damaged a village in Côte d’Ivoire in May last year. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Daily updates on your location are currently being posted on the app Space track of the Pentagon, but as the spokesman for the Department of Defense of the United States, Mike Howard has recalled the “exact point of entry into the Earth’s atmosphere” of the rocket it won’t be identifiable for a few hours, when their re-entry occurs. Howard, in fact, points out that he expects it to fall on the Pacific, purely by statistics of the surface covered by this ocean.

Although there has been no official announcement from the China National Space Administration about the maneuvers, the South China Morning Post reports that Chinese authorities are tracking the projectile and predicting that most of it will burn on reentry and what does not will land in international waters.

The most likely scenario is that the debris falls into the sea without causing damage of any kind. The odds of someone being hit by a piece of space debris are one in a trillion, so they are quite rare.

Tianhe was launched on Thursday, April 29 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan, China, on the Long March 5B, China’s largest rocket and It is expected that between now and the end of 2022 with 11 new launches, the Chinese space station will be ready to be operational.