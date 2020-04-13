We tell you the most popular conspiracy hypotheses that circulate online as opposed to the opinion of experts in microbiology and biotechnology

By: Francisco Trejo

Mexico.- Recently, an article in the magazine Vice USA, urged people not to fall into false conspiracies that circulate through the Internet around the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The conspiracy hypotheses, commonly erroneously called under the concept of ‘theory’, are often launched online by malicious people who seek to misinform the population and thus polarize the opinion of the masses. In most cases, the authors of these ‘theories’ seek only profit.

In the midst of the global health emergency due to the COVIDA-19 pandemic, a series of easily refutable statements have emerged, which have made many people doubt about the official information.

The coronavirus was a invention from China

Recently, Alex Jones, host of the InfoWars news program, garnered the attention of many media outlets around the world after stating in his show that the Coronavirus was actually a ‘biological weapon’ created by China, all with the purpose of destabilizing the government of Donald Trump and at the same time promote the Superblue toothpaste brand, which prevents the spread of the fearsome virus.

Simultaneously with this mention on television, an infinity of social network users, influencers and youtubers have come to express their suspicions that it was all a plan orchestrated by the Chinese government, or, directly, to affirm it without much support.

Scientists’ opinion

However, in the opinion of experts, the coronavirus type COVID-19 has a natural origin. Through the Nature Medicine portal, a letter was published that was signed by scientists from Universities of the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States in which it was revealed that after a study of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, which was compared with 6 other coronaviruses that cause disease in humans. The closest one to this is the SARS-Cov.

According to this publication, SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious because it has a considerable affinity with the ACE2 enzyme, present in the lung tissue of humans and other species belonging to the animal world, however, in the opinion of the scientists had been made in a laboratory, it would be relatively easy to make that affinity higher, so the disease would be much more contagious.

In addition, Darío García, a popularizer and research biotechnologist at the University of Leuven, in Belgium, agrees that the virus is unlikely to have been a human invention. According to account, in the opinion of scientists from various parts of the world, SARS-CoV-2 is 96% similar to RaTG13, which is a virus present in some types of bats. However, some experts believe that the virus may have been transmitted to bats by pangolins. It should be noted that although the bat is consumed in China, particularly in Wuhan, its consumption is not very popular.

According to García, it is known that the virus sequence has already been studied and it has been seen that it presents numerous transitions, which consist of several changes of thymine to cytokine nitrogenous bases, he comments that this type of change is very common in nature.

“If an evil scientist had wanted to create a virus, this is not the best way because it is very ineffective”, Darío García, researcher at the University of Leuven, Belgium.



During an interview for Noticias Caracol, Dr. Javier Jaimes, a veterinarian with a master’s degree in science and a doctorate in microbiology, affirmed that there is evidence that COVID-19 originates from wild animals, affirming that this type of mutations in viruses does happen relatively frequently. Dr. Jaimes has been studying the different types of coronaviruses that affect people for more than 5 years and is currently working at Cornell University, New York, where studies are underway to generate a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. . Process that in the words of Jaimes, it could take between 18 to 24 months to have an effective vaccine.

In conclusion, according to the vision of men of science Specialized in the behavior of microorganisms, SARS-CoV-2 is a product of natural selection.

Other conspiracy ideas

During the month of February, a youtuber stated in a video that the coronavirus was a product of the radiation produced by the antennas of the 5G signal. It is believed that this woman managed to evade the fake news filters using the terms “CH”, “CV” and “f-i-v-e-g” to refer to China, Coronavirus and 5G. It should be noted that this hypothesis has no scientific basis. There are even people with anti-vaccine tendencies who affirm that 5G activates the diseases that have been launched in injections and trails of smoke left by airplanes.

“5G megafrequencies can be used to alter DNA and cause virus development. Biological warfare,” Social media user



There are even those who firmly believe that the new coronavirus was a joke orchestrated by the liberal media, which got out of control. Allies of President Donald Trump accused the Democratic ideology media of spreading this news to instill fear in society and thus sink financial markets, tarnishing the image of Trump. President Trump was also controversial when comparing COVID-19 to a common flu.

(With information from Nature Medicine, Caracol News, Very Interesting and National Geographic)