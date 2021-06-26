A Chinese blogger will have to pay a fine of 129,000 euros for filtering this Xiaomi mobile

The most expensive unboxing in history? This Chinese blogger will have to pay Xiaomi a million yuan for leaking one of his mobiles.

Gu Xuyang is not going to forget about Xiaomi for quite some time. This Chinese blogger, famous for being the main leader of the popular technology portal “Beautiful Technology”, will be forced to pay compensation of one million yuan – about 129,000 euros in exchange – to Xiaomi, for having filtered the details of one of the brand’s terminals.

It all happened in August 2020, when Xuyang posted a video unboxing of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra – known in China as Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition – before the launch of the device, thus violating the confidentiality agreement established by both parties.

One million yuan for posting an “unboxing” ahead of time

The video in question was published days before Xiaomi announced what was its most powerful smartphone of all year 2020. In it, the characteristics of the device were detailed in great detail, as well as its design, cameras and other aspects.

Since there was a confidentiality contract signed by the two parties, the China International Commercial and Economic Arbitration Commission has determined that Gu Xuyang violated the terms of the contract, and therefore will have to pay Xiaomi a compensation of one million yuan, about 154,695 dollars or 129,588 euros to change.

In addition, Beautiful Technology will have to make the payment in a specified period of time, or else interest could be added to the already hefty figure. Also, Gu Xuyang is forced to issue a public apology, which has already been published on the Weibo profile of the technology portal.

And if the above was not enough, the decision of the Commercial Commission also obliges Xuyang to pay the arbitration fee of the case, which will add 14,900 dollars or 12,400 euros to the already hefty fine.

In his statement of apology, Gu Xuyang indicates that “Is willing to take responsibility”, so that the case will most likely be terminated with the payment of compensation, and a blogger who will think twice the next time they hit the “publish” button.

