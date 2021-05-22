A child dies during Atlético’s celebrations

05/22/2021

A 14-year-old boy has died this Saturday when he took the body out of the van in which he was traveling and collided with a wall in the parking lot of the Plaza de Santa Ana in Madrid, when he was celebrating the victory of Atlético de Madrid.

According to what witnesses of the event have reported to Efe, the minor was in a van that entered the parking lot with an Atlético de Madrid flag. The vehicle was driven by some of his parents’ friends and his brother was also traveling with him.

Inside the parking lot, the young man pulled half his body out of one of the windows and hit a wall of infrastructure. As a result of the impact, the minor suffered a severe head injury and entered cardiorespiratory arrest. Samur-Civil Protection toilets performed resuscitation maneuvers on the child for more than an hour but they could only confirm his death.

A team of psychologists attended to the minor’s family members and the parents who traveled to the scene of the accident, as confirmed by sources from Emergencias Madrid to Efe. The Municipal Police of Madrid investigates the causes of the event.

