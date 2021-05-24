A child dies during Atlético’s celebrations

05/22/2021

A 14-year-old boy died this Saturday when he took the body out of the van in which he was traveling and collided with a wall in the parking lot of the Plaza de Santa Ana in Madrid, when he was celebrating the victory of Atlético de Madrid.

According to what witnesses of the event have reported to Efe, the minor was in a van that entered the parking lot with an Atlético de Madrid flag. The vehicle was driven by friends of his parents and a brother of hers was also traveling with him.

Inside the parking lot, the young man took half of the body out of one of the windows and crashed into an infrastructure wall. As a result of the impact, the minor suffered a severe head injury and entered cardiorespiratory arrest. Samur-Civil Protection toilets performed resuscitation maneuvers on the child for more than an hour but they could only confirm his death.

A team of psychologists attended to the minor’s relatives and the parents who traveled to the scene of the accident, according to sources from Emergencias Madrid confirmed to Efe. The Municipal Police of Madrid investigates the causes of the event.

