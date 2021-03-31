A child causes chaos in the United States Strategic Command

03/31/2021 at 9:41 AM CEST

SPORT.es

A toddler inadvertently caused confusion over the weekend by posting an unintelligible tweet on the official account of the United States Strategic Command. The agency is responsible for safeguarding America’s nuclear weapons. Some social media users feared that the account had been hacked. But it has since been revealed that a young family member of the account’s social media manager was responsible for posting the tweet, “; l ;; gmlxzssaw”, which was then removed in minutes.

News website ‘The Daily Dot’ revealed the accident, following a Freedom of Information request to the agency. “The Twitter administrator of the Strategic Command momentarily left the Twitter account open and unattended,” the reply said, adding that he had been working from home. “His young son took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, he posted the tweet, “he said.

A spokesperson also confirmed that suggestions that the account had been hacked were false. “Absolutely nothing dire,” the statement added.