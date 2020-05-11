In full fever for “The Last Dance”, the documentary of the Chicago Bulls from 1997.98 that will finish airing next Sunday, a rather peculiar collector’s item will be auctioned in the coming days. It is neither more nor less than a check signed and issued by Michael Jordan to Trump Casino, worth $ 15,000.

Amid the controversies over Jordan’s betting trend, this check is dated February 1998, in the middle of the season in which the documentary takes place and which ended with Jordan’s shot in the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz to get his sixth ring, in his last game as a Bulls player.

The check was paid at the Trump Casino in Indiana, owned by the current President of the United States, and Jordan is believed to have been gambling on that date in the middle of games against the Indiana Pacers themselves and the Detroit Pistons.

JUST IN: A $ 15,000 signed wire from Michael Jordan to the Trump Casino Indiana during the 1997-98 “Last Dance” season has just hit the auction block https://t.co/i0HEXjucFd – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 10, 2020

