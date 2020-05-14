It has become fashionable among mobile manufacturers to make several versions of the same terminal. This allows access to more users to a higher range although it has more adjusted characteristics. But this has not happened in the entire range of terminals and that is that in the folding segment there is only one and only version of the device, although this may change with the new initiative of Samsung to get a Galaxy Fold Lite.

A cheap version of the Galaxy Fold

The users of a folding smartphone are the most pioneers in the sector. Yes, having the latest in connectivity or many high-performance cameras is also very important, but it is a fact that the screens that can be folded are the present and the future. Samsung caught the attention of consumers with its Galaxy Fold and now the time has come to renew the ranks.

But this year not only is a new version of the device expected, rumors are beginning to arrive that Samsung is working on a cheap version of the Galaxy Fold. According to what Android Police has on the Internet, people are already talking about the terminal, which has already leaked some possible details. On Twitter, Max Weinbach has been to blame for this leak and this user is well known for his more accurate leaks about the future of the Korean firm.

I have some info on the Galaxy Fold Lite. -Galaxy Fold Lite 4G

-256GB storage

-Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

-Display has no UTG

-Will be equipped with a mix of 2018/19/20 parts

-outside will probably have a smaller display (not like on Fold, but more like the Z Flip) – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 12, 2020

What counts in the tweet? We leave it to you just above, but we summarize them for you. The name is Galaxy Fold Lite 4G, so the terminal will not have the latest in 5G processors. It would come in two colors (black and purple) and you will have a mix of internal parts of the devices of the last three years together with internal storage of 256 GB. By the name we already know that the design of the Galaxy Fold will follow so a screen is expected on the front.

The company has not yet spoken about it, so we will have to wait to see if this information becomes reality or ends up being a mere illusion for fans of the brand and all those who want a cheap and foldable mobile phone in his pocket.