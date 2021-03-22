a cheap SUV, from 15,900 euros

In our usual tour of other world markets, in search of cheap and interesting cars, today we stop in Chile, a market where an SUV like the Chevrolet Captiva is offered.

Does that name sound familiar to you? Surely yes because, while Chevrolet was marketed in Spain, the firm offered a Captiva in our market, which happened to be a large SUV, with a large cabin configured with five or seven seats.

On sale between 2006 and 2011, one of its biggest claims was the price, since it came to offer a starting figure below 20,000 euros, once the discounts were applied. An aspect in which his Chilean ‘heir’ is even more interesting …



24 Photos

In the South American country, the SUV is for sale with a starting price of 1,424,000 Chilean pesos, which is equivalent to about 15,900 euros, at the current exchange rate (15,939 euros, to be exact).

In exchange for that figure, we are faced with a modern SUV with a striking design, whose bodywork can show up to five different colors (three of them, metallic), while the cabin can be configured with five or seven seats.

In all cases, the engine used is the 1.5T turbocharged gasoline, with 150 HP of power and 230 Nm of torque, associated with the front-wheel drive. What you can choose is the gearbox, between a manual, six-speed, or the automatic with continuous CVT variator, with eight stages.

Regarding the available equipment, it can include elements such as an 8.0-inch touch screen, rear parking assistance camera, LED daytime running lights, panoramic sunroof, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels … Everything, in a range in which the most expensive model costs 17,540,000 Chilean pesos (19,630 euros).

However, as you can see in the links above, it is not the only ‘old acquaintance’ in our market that continues to be sold in other parts of the world. Something similar happens with the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, the Peugeot 206, the Ford Escort or the Nissan Patrol GR, of which you have a great gallery of photos closing this post.