Luckily, brands are updating their Android phones more and better.

Based on the assumption that not everyone can opt for high-end phones, either because honestly their purchasing power does not give or because they sincerely have other priorities in life. Very respectable but luckily this is Android and we have a large catalog of terminals at our disposal. Multitude of brands, models, designs and especially prices.

Now we have always said to be very careful with cheap phones. Not only because many of them can come with bloatware and other types of surprises, but also because these terminals may have a very short useful life. And not because the device has poor hardware but simply because the brand forgets about it. It is the case of the Xiaomi that I am going to talk about next.

This Xiaomi was cheap but today it is really outdated

It happened while cleaning. I found a Xiaomi phone that was from my father, specifically the Redmi 4X. A device released in May 2017 with a 5-inch 1280 x 720 screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13-megapixel camera, and a 4,100 mAh battery. A fairly balanced device in terms of specifications, especially considering that it came out three years ago and its price of only 149 euros.

Out of curiosity I turned it on, configured it and installed some apps for it. The phone works really well today and could be used as a primary phone without a problem. Now, unfortunately this cheap and interesting Xiaomi has a great but and that is that the Chinese firm forgot about it in a very short time.

You only need to go to the information on the phone to realize it. Android version 7.1.2, latest security patch from October 1, 2018 and MIUI version 11.0.2. That is, this phone not only did not have updates to the operating system, but it only had one year of support in terms of security patches. And the truth is that the hardware of the phone gave much more of itself. It is only necessary to see how in the XDA forum there are several roms based on Android 10 and MIUI 12. Of course, you have to install them and for this we need to have somewhat advanced knowledge, which unfortunately not everyone has.

Cheap sometimes expensive. Xiaomi must have thought at the time that a 149-euro phone did not deserve to have support and all this even though its hardware was capable of moving almost anything. Users who bought this phone (and many others the same) just a couple of years ago have been left with an outdated and vulnerable phone, so they probably have had to change devices. Double the expense

Yes, they bought a cheap phone for 149 euros, but soon they will almost certainly have had to buy another terminal. Luckily in 2020 the firms have learned the lesson and they have a better update policy, although there is still a lot to improve. And of course, no one says that a phone for 100 euros does the same as one for 1,000.

