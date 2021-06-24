A cheap iPhone with a 6.7-inch screen would arrive in 2022

Ming-Chi Kuo, who often leaks relevant information about Apple devices, has shared a new report with details of the models that will be announced next year. The analyst (via .) has revealed that Apple is working on a new inexpensive iPhone 14 with a 6.7-inch screen.

Kuo says that Apple will launch four iPhone models during the second half of 2022. Two of them would be located in the Pro range, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max respectively. Apple would keep the 6.1-inch base model, the iPhone 14. However, the iPhone Mini would be replaced by an iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch screen. It will be the first time that Apple has launched an inexpensive model with a large screen.

The price of the iPhone 14 Max, according to the analyst, it will be less than $ 900. It would be placed, therefore, between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple would eliminate the mini version of its range due to low sales. The iPhone 12 mini is the least sold model of the four iPhones that the firm launched in 2020. The affordable 6.7-inch iPhone could be an attraction for those users who want a mobile with a large screen, but at a price below 1,000 euros.

Kuo has mentioned that iPhones released in 2022 will feature Touch ID under the screen. The technology of this fingerprint scanner would be developed by Apple itself. The analyst also mentions an improvement in the resolution of the cameras of the Pro models, reaching up to 48 megapixels.

6.7-inch iPhone and a renewed iPhone SE: Apple’s news for 2022

In a previous report, Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed that Apple plans to launch a third-generation iPhone SE during the first half of next year. The model will have 5G connectivity and will include a new processor. It is likely the A15 Bionic chip, which could be announced with the iPhone 13. The second-generation iPhone SE features the A13 Bionic chip, which was released alongside the iPhone 11.

The iPhone SE from 2022 it would retain the same design as the current generation. The 5G and an economic price will be the two strengths of this model. The second-generation iPhone SE is priced at

Also in Ezanime.net